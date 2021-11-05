How does Charlotte compare to other cities for rental car prices?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many travelers head into the skies, this thanksgiving lots will also look to rent a car at their destination. Prices are higher for rental cars this year. So how does Charlotte compare to other cities?

THE QUESTION:

Does Charlotte make the top 10 list of most expensive cities to rent a car for thanksgiving?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Charlotte does make the top 10 list of most expensive cities to rent a car for thanksgiving?

WHAT WE FOUND:

Koebert investigated prices in 100 American cities that are considered the most common destinations during the holidays. He used Kayak to compare rental car prices in each place.

Kobert found Charlotte is at number 7 on the list of most expensive cities to rent a car for thanksgiving, with the average daily cost at $158. Raleigh came in at number six and New York City came in at the number one spot, where a rental car could cost you on average $261 a day.

"Due to the pandemic, we can probably blame last year, no one was traveling no one was getting on planes, as a result, no one was renting cars either a lot of rental companies sold off their inventory and stopped buying new cars," Koebert said.

As far as Charlotte goes, both experts we spoke with believe prices could be higher than others because it's an airport hub.

"Now that Americans are feeling safer about taking to the skies, of course, Charlotte is a hub means a lot of people are looking to rent cars prices through the roof gas prices higher but starting to decline," De Haan said.

"Atlanta, Georgia is in the top 5, NY is number one also a big-time hub," Koebert said.