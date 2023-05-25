Allergies are often passed down from parents to children, according to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may soon feel some relief from those allergies. With May in full swing and rain coming in this weekend, we are seeing lower pollen levels. But how did you acquire those allergies in the first place? Are your parents to blame?

THE QUESTION:

Are your allergies largely inherited?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, susceptibility to allergies is largely inherited. However, that doesn't mean you will display the exact same allergic reactions as your parents do.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Mayo Clinic explains when you have allergies, what's happening is this: your immune system makes antibodies that identify an allergen as harmful when it isn't. Your immune system then reacts, activating inflammation of the skin, sinuses, airways, or digestive system.

Those allergies are often passed down from parents to children, according to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

"There are certain genetic factors, Dr. Gupta said. If your parents had one of those things like food allergy or eczema, the risk is that your child could be more genetically susceptible to developing one of those other things."

Dr. Gupta tells WCNC Charlotte the risk of having an allergy increases when one or both parents have one. However, that doesn't mean their children will have the exact same allergy.

"Food allergies, seasonal allergies, and asthma all fall under a category," Dr. Gupta said. Even if both parents had a shrimp allergy, it doesn't necessarily mean you have a higher risk of having a shrimp allergy."

Dr. Gupta explains it also doesn't mean these inherited allergies will always show up.

"You may have a genetic predisposition which means if your parents have that genetic dysfunction, then you have that change it doesn't always show up, and there are a lot of other factors that may ignite it," Dr. Gupta said.

