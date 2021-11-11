Before the map was even approved, a lawsuit was filed in Federal Court by two hidden valley residents.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week Charlotte City Council approved their new district maps.

However, they were met with some opposition from the community of Hidden Valley, where some people claim the city's proposed new maps have a racially discriminatory purpose.

Before the map was even approved, a lawsuit was filed in Federal Court by two Hidden Valley residents.

The new map moves hidden valleys residents from district 4 to district one. The lawsuit asks a judge for a temporary restraining order.

THE QUESTION:

Will the new map still be used even with a lawsuit pending?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the approved map by city council still stands even with a lawsuit pending. Dr. Bitzer tells us until a judge puts a temporary restraining order on the map, it will define the district lines.

WHAT WE FOUND:

On November 8th City Council voted to approve the new district maps. Some in hidden valley filed a lawsuit, claiming that elected leaders gerrymandered district lines to dilute their voting power.

Dr. Bitzer said until a judge puts an injunction on these maps, they will move forward despite a lawsuit being filed.

"They can challenge these maps in court but the maps will likely be used in 2022 and beyond," Dr. Bitzer said.

He went on to say,

"Unless a judge puts forward an injection against using the maps or puts a temporary restraining order against them the maps will be used for the elections pending any lawsuits challenging them," Dr. Bitzer said.

According to Bitzer North Carolina has had its fair share of lawsuits over the years challenging redistricting maps. However, the only way the maps could change quickly is if the general assembly stepped in.

This was done back in 2011 when they passed legislation to change district lines in Mecklenburg County.

"If the legislature decides to intervene and draw the districts themselves, that is definitely a possibility that would be effective in terms of redrawing the maps," Bitzer said.

