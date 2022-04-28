Yes, the National Mall really used to look like this

These "temporary" buildings stood much longer than expected.

WASHINGTON — A Twitter user and a popular local Instagram account shared a photo of a new perspective of the District, saying: “Pretty wild that the War Department was on The National Mall before there was a Pentagon," but the comment section is skeptical. Turns out it's a real photo, and the truth is much more interesting than a photoshop job.

THE QUESTION

So let’s Verify: Is this a real photo of the mall? And what are these buildings?

THE ANSWER

Yes, this is a photo of the National Mall – and it actually looked like that for another two decades after the picture was taken.

OUR SOURCES

The National Park Service

The Library of Congress

The Naval History and Heritage Command

The Department of Defense

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library

WHAT WE FOUND

A reverse image search brings you to several official government and historical sources sharing this photo. So what is it really showing?

The National Park Service shares the story of two large buildings constructed between Constitution Avenue and the reflecting basin of the Lincoln Memorial during the first World War, meant for temporary service to house a rapidly-expanding Navy.

Well, "temporary" turned into much longer – during World War II, they were joined by more of these “tempos” on the southern side of the reflecting basin and the Washington Monument grounds.

Some have believed the photo is fake because the Washington Monument isn’t pictured. Well, that’s because this photograph was taken from the top of the monument, looking west, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command footnotes.

These buildings were widely known as strictly practical and efficient and, as the Park Service describes, not very attractive.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described in a 1941 press conference why they were built – and how he felt guilty over it.

He said when he was assistant secretary of the Navy in 1917, Roosevelt asked then-President Woodrow Wilson for some short-term extra space near the White House, but they ultimately selected that location to avoid too much construction noise near the President’s office.

In 1917, Asst. Sec. of the Navy FDR requested temporary buildings outside the White House to help house offices during WWI; he picked the spot because they'd be so ugly, the location would ensure they came down quickly. pic.twitter.com/ADgg2bchX9 — Abby Llorico (@AbbyLlorico) April 28, 2022

Then-President Wilson didn't love the idea of the construction noise outside of his office, so they instead opted to construct large, utilitarian "tempos" on the National Mall. They didn't start coming down until the Kennedy Administration. https://t.co/XO5BwIX5de — Abby Llorico (@AbbyLlorico) April 28, 2022

“I said I didn't think I would ever be let into the Gates of Heaven,” the president is quoted as saying in this transcript, “because I had been responsible for desecrating the parks of Washington.”

Even after Roosevelt’s terms as president were over, and long after the Pentagon was built, the tempos were in use.

The National Park Service says it actually wasn’t until the Kennedy administration in the early '60s that the buildings started to come down, and the National Mall as we know it began to take shape.