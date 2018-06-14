CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mayor Vi Lyles and other Charlotte officials are now in regular contact with Republican National Convention organizers, trying to plan what would be the city’s second political convention, according to the mayor.

“When you get to this point, you're talking about details, and details matter when you're putting on a convention,” Lyles said on NBC Charlotte's FlashPOINT.

Charlotte is said to be on a very short list of potential host cities. Lyles said Queen City officials are emphasizing to RNC organizers that the city has hosted a convention before.

Lyles is just past the six-month mark in office. Shortly into her term, Lyles got the unexpected news that the Panthers were up for sale for the first time in franchise history. Now that billionaire David Tepper is set to purchase the team, talk has moved to Bank of America Stadium.

Some suggest Tepper might want a new stadium for his new team that would include a dome and a location outside of Charlotte’s center city.

“I think having the football stadium in downtown is really important," Lyles said. "I'll have to wait and see what Mr. Tepper thinks about that as well.”

Another big development during Lyles' short term so far: shareable scooters. The omnipresent vehicles are the scorn of some and an obsession for others around uptown. Lyles believes they serve a practical purpose in the city’s overall transportation strategy.

“I'm excited about scooters. Yes, there are going to be some lessons learned, and the police are going to help people learn those lessons, but scooters are a good thing," Lyles said.

