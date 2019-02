COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice-President Mike Pence will be in Columbia Thursday to tour an opportunity zone with Sen. Tim Scott.

Pence is set to arrive at Columbia Metropolitan Airport shortly after 11 a.m., where he'll be met by Scott. They'll head over to tour a 23-acre property right beside Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road, where both Pence and Scott are expected to make remarks around 12:30 p.m.

The Meeting Place Church bought the opportunity zone property in 2017. Since then, Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 opened in a former theater location adjacent to Columbia Place Mall. The multiplex features 8 screens, digital projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, large luxury rockers and $8 ticket prices.

The redevelopment is a collaboration between Spotlight Cinemas and The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia.

The property is located in a South Carolina Opportunity Zone -- part of a community development program created by Congress to encourage long-term private investments in economically distressed communities across the U.S. Those zones were included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that were a provision introduced by Sen. Scott.

The Meeting Place Church's goal was to create a spiritual meeting place as well as a source of economic growth.