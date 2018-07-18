BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — ne person is dead following a house fire Wednesday, according to the Burke County fire marshal.

It happened around 5 p.m. at 5335 Rogers Road south of Hildebran. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Hickory, N.C. George Hildebran, Icard, Lovelady, Mtn. View, Enola, South Mountain and Cookesville.

It took about 45 firefighters to put out the flames in 20 minutes. The body was found after the primary search of the structure.

The fire marshal, state bureau of investigation and sheriff's office were investigating the cause. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Gary Michael Martin.

