UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Police in Union County believe violent suspects responsible for a rash of home invasions have struck once again.

The latest incident was reported over the weekend in Monroe. Authorities said the group was responsible for at least five other home invasions across Union and Mecklenburg counties.

CMPD was also investigating cases in Charlotte they believe fit these suspects’ M.O.

“We believe they’ve struck more victims,” UCSO Spokesperson Tony Underwood said.

Police linked at least six violent home invasions with this group. The first round started last Wednesday night at 9:30 going until 4:30 the next morning.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies said they believe these same men are responsible for another home invasion over the weekend in Monroe.

“We don’t know the full motive, if they’re seeking out targets of opportunity or they’re truly targeting individuals,” Underwood said.

The only known images of the suspects were captured at a Bank of America one week ago. Two armed men kidnapped a 70-year-old Mint Hill woman and forced her to withdraw $1,000 from her account.

“I woke up and there was a guy standing in front of my TV looking at me,” she told NBC Charlotte.

A third man stayed at her house, tied up then tortured her son. Police said the suspects have attacked homeowners in their garages and others doing yard work. They’re demanding drugs, money, and jewelry.

“These attacks have been ambush-style attacks where they’re basically approaching people when they least expect it,” Underwood explained.

Police welcomed tips and followed leads, worked to identify three suspects and hoped to make an arrest before someone gets seriously hurt.

“They’re really taking advantage of people’s vulnerabilities,” warned Underwood.

Union County Crime Stoppers offered a reward in this case for any information leading to an arrest. Their number is 704-283-5600.

