VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christina Resch's son Finley entered the world six weeks early and she was determined to help him grow.

But, little Finley only drank about 10 ounces a day.

"I was making anywhere from 75 to 100 ounces a day, pumping a lot," Resch said.

She said normally a baby will drink 24 to 28 ounces a day. Because Finley was drinking less than half of that and she was producing so much more, fridges and freezers started filling up.

"My dad said he needed freezer space back," Resch said.

So, she started to donate to friends like Mary Williams.

"I just stopped producing as much as I was," Williams said. "She donated to me for seven months, up until Charlotte turned a year old."

Still producing more than she could store, Resch joined Facebook groups like 'Human Milk for Human Babies' to connect with moms across Virginia that needed help.

"One mom drove all the way from Richmond for her twins," Resch said.

She's donated to fosters and other babies with special needs.

"It was a preemie like Finn, they were both due in august," Reach explained. "But, he has a swallow issue. Milk, formula and other things build up mucus in his throat, but breast milk doesn't."

She even helped a baby who lost it's mother to domestic violence.

"That one kind of tugged on me a little bit," Resch said. "That made me cry when I gave that milk to that baby."

Fast forward 17 1/2 months and Resch has almost lost count.

"I think I'm up to almost 30 babies, including my two," Resch said. "28 babies that are not mine."

Now she's connected with new lifelong friends.

"A lot of us became Facebook friends, so I will get the random like on Facebook," Resch said. "I'm like 'oh my goodness, hi!'"

It's a labor of love, but she doesn't mind.

"It makes me feel good sometimes when I step back and look at it," Resch said. "I'm like 'Whoa, I helped grow your kid for seven months. I helped grow your kid for a week.'"

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: ‘She feels like a mom’: This school secretary collects food to feed hungry students

RELATED: Woman donates breast milk to NICU babies after losing her own son

RELATED: Moms donate breast milk to baby who survived crash that killed her parents, brother

RELATED: CHKD Milk Bank provides and accepts donated breast milk