STATESVILLE, N.C. — The City of Statesville is asking people to voluntarily limit their use of water after a mechanical problem at the Water Treatment Plant this weekend.

Statesville officials said the issues has reduced the plant’s ability to pump water out into the city’s water system.

The problems are expected to be repaired by Wednesday. In the meantime, residents are asked to refrain from:

Watering shrubs and lawns

Washing vehicles

Washing off patios, sidewalks, and driveways

Unnecessary laundry

Officials do stress please keep washing your hands and this issue does not affect the customers of Iredell Water Corporation inside the city limits.

The mechanical problem has nothing to do with the COVID-19 outbreak.

