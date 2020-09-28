VP candidate Kamala Harris to make Raleigh appearance on Monday

Harris participated last Friday in a virtual get out the vote event with North Carolina Democrats.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will visit Raleigh on Monday for a speech in which she will touch on the future of the Supreme Court and the fight over the Affordable Care Act.

Details about the time of place of her remarks were not immediately released.

