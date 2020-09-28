VP candidate Kamala Harris to make Raleigh appearance on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will visit Raleigh on Monday for a speech in which she will touch on the future of the Supreme Court and the fight over the Affordable Care Act.
Details about the time of place of her remarks were not immediately released.
Harris participated last Friday in a virtual get out the vote event with North Carolina Democrats.
The Democratic ticket – Harris and presidential candidate Joe Biden – has emphasized digital outreach and virtual events, in contrast to the in-person, crowded events of President Donald Trump in the Tar Heel State.