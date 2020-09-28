x
VP candidate Kamala Harris to make Raleigh appearance on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 11: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after California Governor Jerry Brown signed the California Homeowner Bill of Rights (AB 278 and SB 900) on July 11, 2012 in San Francisco, California. Gov. Jerry Brown signed the California Homeowners Bill of Rights that establishes landmark protection rules for mortgage loan borrowers. The laws go into effect on January 1, 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will visit Raleigh on Monday for a speech in which she will touch on the future of the Supreme Court and the fight over the Affordable Care Act.

Details about the time of place of her remarks were not immediately released.

Harris participated last Friday in a virtual get out the vote event with North Carolina Democrats.

The Democratic ticket – Harris and presidential candidate Joe Biden – has emphasized digital outreach and virtual events, in contrast to the in-person, crowded events of President Donald Trump in the Tar Heel State.

