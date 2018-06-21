President Donald Trump will campaign for Governor Henry McMaster Monday night in West Columbia ahead of the Republican primary runoff election.
The 6 p.m. election-eve campaign rally will be held at Airport High School in West Columbia.
Admission is free and open to the general pubic, but you will need a ticket if you want to go.
The general admission tickets are limited to two per email address and can be obtained online at TrumpinSC.com.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.
The following items are prohibited:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Vaping devices
- Appliances i.e. toasters
- Any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
