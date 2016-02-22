An upper low has settled over the South and will remain in place through Wednesday. That sets up the possibility of more unsettled weather across the Carolinas today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the region. There's a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 70s.

Look for areas of fog Wednesday morning with a chance of more rain and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the mid-80s across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte could have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday should be hot and humid with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Look for highs in the low 90s. Storm chance is just twenty percent.

Copyright 2018 WCNC