WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY)-- Several cases of severe bleeding following synthetic cannabinoid use have identified in North Carolina.

A recent case of severe bleeding, in the Triad, has prompted state health officials to issue a warning to the public about the dangers of synthetic cannabinoids.

What are Synthetic cannabinoids?

Synthetic cannabinoids are also known as “fake weed”, K2, or Spice. The drugs are made to act on the same part of the brain as the active ingredient in marijuana, according to state health officials. Health officials say they are marketed as potpourri and herbal incense. Since March 2018, more than 200 people in Illinois and other multiple states have suffered the same bleeding condition following use of synthetic cannabinoids contaminated with brodifacoum, a poison that is used to kill rats and mice.

A product named Blue Giant was reported as the one involved in several identified cases in NC.

Blue Giant is just one of many products with many different names have been linked to severe bleeding in other states. Here are a few other names listed on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website:

K2

Spice

AK-47

Mr. Happy

Scooby Snax

Kush

Kronic

Health officials and first responders across the nation say NO synthetic cannabinoids should ever be considered safe.

Anyone experiencing signs of unexplained bleeding should seek medical attention and call 911 immediately.

Signs and symptoms of a bleeding condition can include unexplained bleeding gums, coughing up or vomiting blood, blood in urine, severe bloody nose, or unexplained bruising. For more information click on Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

To report symptoms of unexplained bleeding or to get answers to questions about synthetic cannabinoids, call the Carolinas Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

