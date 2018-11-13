GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released arrest warrants detailed a violent confrontation between Gastonia Police and a father accused of abducting his three-year-old daughter.

The chain of events triggered a region-wide AMBER Alert Sunday.

Maurice Knox remained in the Mecklenburg County Jail Tuesday. According to court documents, the situation began in Gastonia last Friday.

That day, Maurice Knox's ex-girlfriend filed a domestic violence protection order against him. Among the allegations, she wrote that Knox beat her, threatened to harm her and their daughter, and, as she was driving to the police station to file the report, followed her in his car and told her she would never see her daughter again if she spoke to police.

The warrants said on Sunday, Knox broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment while she and their daughter were sleeping. Police said he dragged his ex-girlfriend out of the apartment by her arm and forced her into his car.

Shortly thereafter, a woman, who police have not yet identified, called 911.

"We running through Hudson Woods!" the caller can be heard yelling. "He's out here saying he's going to shoot us and kill us!"

At some point, arrest warrants indicated Knox's ex-girlfriend got away from him. Gastonia Police said he then abducted his three-year-old daughter while nearly hurting two officers who tried to stop him as he drove off.

According to the warrants, one officer had his arm still in Knox's car when he drove off, while another officer was struck by the car's driver-side mirror.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and U.S. Marshals caught up to Knox in Charlotte on Sunday. After a police pursuit, officers and marshals arrested him and safely reunited the daughter with her mother.

Knox is expected to have his first appearance in Mecklenburg County Court Wednesday afternoon for charges related to the police pursuit.

