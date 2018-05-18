SANTA FE, Texas – Federal and county officials tell KHOU 11 News multiple students were killed and an officer was wounded when a shooter opened fire inside Santa Fe High School.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirms 10 people were killed. The suspected shooter has now been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police say explosive devices have been found both inside and around the school building, which is located about 30 miles southeast of Houston. They're now warning the Santa Fe community to stay alert and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

Santa Fe PD Chief Jeff Powell says six people were wounded and transported, including a police officer who is in critical condition. The wounded officer is identified as John Barnes, who is a retired Houston Police Department officer.

In all there were at least 10 people hurt, the governor said at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms one suspect was arrested and a person of interest was detained.

"I'm told they're both students," said Gonzalez. "One was identified as the suspect and another was detained, for what reason I don't know."

Law enforcement sources tell KHOU 11 and CBS NEWS the suspect is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

"The shooter had intention to commit suicide but gave himself up,” Governor Abbott said.

The weapons used in the attack were a shotgun and .38 revolver. The guns were legally owned by the suspect's father, the governor said.

The gunfire was first reported at about 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses said at least one suspect came into the school and opened fire in an art class. Some students also said the shooter was throwing explosives into a classroom.

Students say they saw kid with gun, fire alarm pulled

Two students say their friend saw a kid with a gun and pulled a fire alarm as they fled the campus during the shooting. A teacher also pulled the fire alarm, witnesses said.

'Everybody yelling 'run, go, as fast as you can' | Santa Fe student describes shooting

A sophomore says it was "chaos" when the fire alarm sounded and people realized it was an active shooter situation. John Robinson, 16, says he was in first period English class when the fire alarm went off.

"Everybody was just trying to get away from the school. They kept saying there was a shooter, people were shot," Robinson says.

He says he felt scared and simply wanted to get as far away from the school as possible.

As of 10 a.m. law enforcement was still sweeping the campus for the possibility of explosive devices, a threat they said they were taking "very seriously." They are also looking for other potential victims or students hiding in fear.

Explosives found at Santa Fe High School; police warn there could be others

By 11 a.m. authorities were at another scene, about two miles from the school, where authorities say they were investigating the possibility of explosive devices inside a mobile home. Authorities later confirmed explosive devices were found both inside and around the school.

Views from Air 11 show several ambulances, including a mass casualty ambulance, along with multiple Life Flight helicopters on the scene. Multiple victims were transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Some victims were also taken to Clear Lake.

Some students say they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents lined up to pick their kids up at the business. The school district also said parents could also pick their kids up at the Alamo Gym on Highway 6.

Santa Fe ISD posted the following message on Facebook shortly after 9 a.m.:

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter

This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.

“Now I am worried about everyone else,” one student told KHOU 11 News. “ I don’t even want to go to graduation now."

Both the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office say they are assisting in the response along with Texas DPS Troopers.

Social media reacts to Santa Fe High School shooting

"School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!," President Trump tweeted.

Trump said his administration would "do everything in our power" to protect students.

The school is located at 16000 Highway 6, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

