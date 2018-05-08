CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A water main break flooded a south Charlotte street Saturday evening.

It happened on Providence Road at Beverly Crest Boulevard. Crews with Charlotte Water were able to isolate the leak but said it would take another eight to ten hours for repairs.

Update Traffic Advisory; Providence Rd open; Beverly Crest is closed at Providence Rd; due to flooding; seek alternate routes for Beverly Crest.. pic.twitter.com/yUjWJ1rcBO — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 5, 2018

Charlotte Water crews had to work on yet another water main break Saturday night. It occurred on Community House Drive in the Willow Rock Drive area. Neighbors were advised to flush their taps for 10-15 minutes if they saw any discoloration.

