CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- None of us can forget the deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida.

14 students and three staff members were killed on February 14, making it one of the deadliest school massacres on record.

One of the victims: Meadow Pollack, 18.

Mike Wirth, a well-known Charlotte artist and Meadow’s cousin, spoke to NBC Charlotte about the school safety advocacy group they are starting in Meadow’s name: Meadow’s Movement.

“I’m sad to say that I was like a lot of Americans,” Wirth recalled of that day in February. “I thought, ‘Oh, it’s another one.’ It’s bad, but I’m going to go on with my life and my day because it’s in Florida, not here in Charlotte.”

But as new details emerged, With realized the shooting was at Meadow’s school.

“I started getting text and calls from family telling me, 'Turn on the TV, we can’t find Meadow.”

Meadow was shot nine times in her school hallway. Acting as a human shield, she died with her arms wrapped protectively around a freshman girl.

“We heard the story from the sheriff,” Wirth said through tears. “It was awesome to hear how brave she was, but it was horrifying to hear how she died. To take shots from an AR-15 to protect a younger kid, when both of them have their lives ahead of them, I’ll never rise to that level of bravery. I could try.”

That's why Meadow’s Movement was born. The Pollack family along with friends and strangers are advocating for safer schools in Meadow’s name.

“We want to see change happen,” Wirth said. “To be an example of what it means to get along when we have crisis in this country not return to our political silos and point fingers and stall legislation and wait until it happens again.”

You might recognize Meadow’s father, Andrew. He’s made numerous television appearances, pleading with politicians to take action, including a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump.

“I have two daughters; I’m a CMS parent. You better believe I’m horrified that this can happen here,” Wirth said.

“I have a nine-year-old. She asked if she’s safe in our school. I can’t answer her, I can’t say yes. I just say, 'Honey, you guys do your drills and you be prepared, but we don’t know when this stuff will happen.' And she asked me, 'How do we fix that?' And I said, 'I don’t know, honey, but as a family, we’re going to find out.'”

Click here to learn more about Meadow’s Movement.

