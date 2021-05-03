Live Updates 

Strong storms prompted tornado warnings in Atlanta and beyond.

ATLANTA — A strong line of storms Monday morning brought tornado warnings to the heart of Atlanta and the metro area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains for some area counties.

A tornado watch has also been issued for north Georgia until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

1:25 p.m. | Tornado warning issued for Butts County and Jasper County until 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m. | Tornado warnings expire, severe thunderstorm warning extended for Clarke, Madison and Oglethorpe until Clarke 1:45 p.m.

1:05 p.m. | Jackson, Clarke and Oglethorpe dropped from tornado warning.

1:05 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butts, Spalding, Jasper, Lamar and Monroe counties until 1:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butts, Spalding, Jasper, Lamar, Monroe until 5/03 1:45PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bPJJb0bfYZ #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/04BD1N1ECM — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

1 p.m. | More strong storms with heavy wind, thunder and lightning moving into metro Atlanta.

12:45 p.m. | A tornado warning is in effect for Jackson, Madison, Clarke and Oglethorpe counties until 1:15 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oglethorpe until 5/03 1:15PM. Tune into @11AliveNews for the latest weather information. #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/kO2yQPtaFM — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

12:45 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of west Georgia.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the area highlighted until 5/03 8:00PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bPJJb0bfYZ #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/9CenGeRibO — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

12:30 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Barrow and Oglethorpe counties until 1 p.m.

12:15 p.m. | The shelter-in-place order for all Atlanta Public Schools has been lifted. All schools have returned to their regular activities.

12:10 p.m. | Douglas County Firefighters tell us they had to extricate one person from a vehicle after a tree and power lines fell on it. They did not provide information on the condition of the driver

12:05 p.m. | Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom has shared images on Twitter of tree damage around the city. "Not sure if this was a direct hit, but several neighbors have said it sounded like a freight train coming through," she said.

New Hope Rd in SW Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/5pmFCocjyr — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021

12 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Walton, Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties until 12:30 p.m.

11:45 a.m. | National Weather Service extends Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:15 p.m.

11:35 a.m. | Atlanta Fire is reporting several trees down along Cascade Road.

Atlanta Fire has responded to a number of calls for trees down along the CASCADE RD corridor. Units are out assessing damage. As of now no reports of any significant injuries or trees down on homes at this time. Use CAUTION as falling trees and limbs still pose a threat. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 3, 2021

11:30 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Gwinnett until Noon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Gwinnett until 5/03 12:00PM. Track storms now: https://t.co/bPJJb0bfYZ #storm11 #gawx pic.twitter.com/F1TyWjytrT — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

11:10 a.m. | A tree is down on Campbellton Street at the Post Office and the roadway is completely blocked, according to the Douglasville Police Department. Authorities said it's best to avoid that area and use caution due to the thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

11:00 a.m. | A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) said schools are currently sheltering in place. They plan to provide an update when the shelter in place has been lifted.

Tornado warning continues until 11:15 -- seek shelter now! #storm11 pic.twitter.com/WMjZF5yKgk — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) May 3, 2021

What is a Tornado Watch?

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornado development. People located in and around the watch area should keep an eye toward the sky and listen to their NOAA weather radio or tune to 11Alive for further weather information. The watch is intended to give you time to prepare and review your safety rules.

What is a Tornado Warning?

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been detected by the National Weather Service Doppler radar or a reliable report of a tornado has been reported from the field. A tornado warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties for an hour or less. The storm could also produce large hail and destructive straight-line winds. If the tornado warning includes your neighborhood or workplace, you should seek safe shelter immediately.

