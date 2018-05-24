CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second time in a month, a corpse flower at UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens has bloomed.

You may remember Rotney the Magnifiscent bloomed earlier this month at the greenhouse -- attracting more than 2,000 people to snap photos and take in the unpleasant scent.

This time around, it's Odie that's opened up and unveiled its stench. The greenhouse will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday and again Friday at 7:30 a.m. for visitors. The odor is expected to be at its strongest Thursday night.

When people filed in to see Rotney a few weeks ago, they could see Odie had developed a bud. At that time, the staff was unsure if it would become a flower. The last time Odie bloomed was in 2015. If it blooms again, it won't be for three to five years.

The corpse flower, also known as Titan Arum, is only found in the jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia and produce the world’s largest floral structures. The rotting meat odor that comes from the fully open bloom can travel up to a half-mile away. The bloom stays open for only one to two days.

The very first Titan Arum at UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens was named Bella. It bloomed in 2007 and 2010.

You can check out Odie on a live webcam by clicking here.

