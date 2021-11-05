Police: Restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.
Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream. According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering.
The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.
