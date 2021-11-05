Police: Restaurant break-in suspect consumed beer, ice cream

The officers found open containers inside the restaurant before finding the suspect nearby. He is facing multiple charges.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with a North Carolina police department appeared to have no trouble finding the suspect in a break-in, possibly because he had a stomach ache.

Asheville police say in a news release that patrol officers apprehended the man who broke into a downtown restaurant on Monday and apparently helped himself to some beer and ice cream. According to a news release, officers responded to a business on Patton Avenue after a report of a forcible breaking and entering.

The officers found open alcohol containers, and after a brief investigation, they found the suspect nearby.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts