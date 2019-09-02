INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue never turns an animal away, but the non-profit isn't known for taking in livestock.

However, when they got word that a week-old calf was living in a family's bathroom, the rescue jumped into action.

Now three weeks old, Lucy is a people-pleasing animal.

"She's basically just a bundle of joy," said Bayleigh, an animal rehabilitator at the rescue in Indian Trail.

Lucy is a black Angus calf who lacks no life despite her gloomy introduction to Earth.

"We had just heard that she was in someone's bathroom. They had rescued her from a field," said Bayleigh. "They couldn't find her mom so they brought her into the bathroom."

Lucy lived in a bathroom for a full week, developing dehydration, diarrhea and getting severely underweight.

"She weighed about 55 pounds when she got here," said Bayleigh.

Fast forward two weeks and Lucy is on the road to recovery. She has doubled her weight and by all accounts, is a normal calf.

"We're just working to get her healthy and happy before we adopt her off."

Lucy is utterly loved. The volunteers are vetting all applications.

"She's a happy cow!"