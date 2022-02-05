"A spider was coming at me...I am fine other than I'm emotionally a mess," the teen said on the 911 call.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department officials said a teen driver is safe after crashing their car into Lake Townsend early Monday morning.

911 calls revealed the teen saw a spider in her car before she went over the bridge on Church Street. The car went into the water, but the teen got out before it sank. She wasn't hurt, officials said.

The HAZMAT team went to the scene to help prevent oil and gas from contaminating the lake. The car was pulled from the lake.

The accident is under investigation. No other calls were involved.