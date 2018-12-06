GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A man unknowingly picked up a hitchhiker on his way home from work in Greenville, S.C.

Chris Karam said he was driving down the road last month when a garter snake popped out from the vent on the dashboard.

"It didn’t really scare me as much as surprise me. Had I recognized it as poisonous, the interaction would have been much different," Karam told NBC Charlotte.

Karam said he pulled over into a parking lot and tried to get the snake out of the vehicle.

"That’s when he tried to climb back under my dash," explained Karam.

Karam eventually wrangled the snake and let his nephews take a look at it before he let it go.

"I’m not afraid of snakes. Spiders are a different subject," Karam joked.

