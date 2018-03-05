CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- "It's TIME!!" UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens exclaimed from its Facebook page, like a woman was going into labor.

The corpse flower, named Rotney the Magnifiscent, began to open Thursday afternoon. According to the social media post, there should be a big bloom -- and smell -- by 5 p.m.

Because of the event, the greenhouse will be open until 8:15 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, you can check it out from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The bloom is expected to close again Friday evening.

Click here for a link to our Facebook live.

UNC Botanical Gardens said because the bloom is happening during the week, parking will be very limited. Using the light rail or riding a CATS bus is recommended.

According to the university's website, the corpse flower, or Titan Arum, is only found in the jungles of Sumatra and produce the world’s largest floral structures. The rotting meat odor that comes from the fully open bloom can travel up to a half-mile away. The bloom stays open for only one to two days.

Click here for a link to the live stream on the website and to learn more about the corpse flower.

© 2018 WCNC