CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new Charlotte business is giving people the chance to work out their emotions in a different kind of way.

House of Purge opened up in the Queen City almost three weeks ago. People are free to smash, bash, and destroy objects in a warehouse to vent and let out their frustrations.

“Some people like to go out and work out,” said Vantroy Green, owner of House of Purge. “Some people like to go to church, or you know, meditate and walk and run, but some people like to break things.”

People can pick out different items to break, bring their own items to purge or beat up on a car in the warehouse. They can also choose their weapon of choice from sledgehammers to golf clubs to bats. Participants must wear protective suits, goggles, masks, and gloves.

Green said he likes being able to provide a space for people to safely work through any anger or issues.

“They’re not taking it out on somebody else out there, you know, hitting cars or, you know, destroying stuff in their own home when they can just come here and just be safe,” Green added. “So it makes me feel real good.”

He said last week the space was able to help a jilted bride who was left at the altar.

“She brought her wedding dress, her cake, and all the stuff they got from the wedding, came over and started smashing stuff, her and her girlfriends,” Green said. “She was totally relieved on that, and I was happy to provide a service for her.”

Dr. Carlos Todd, owner of Conflict Coaching & Consulting works with people who have anger issues.

“Hitting things, you know, just really getting that energy out, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that necessarily,” Todd said.

However, Todd warns that smashing things may be a short-term solution if a person has deeper anger issues.

“Yes, go vent your frustrations in the anger room,” Todd said, “but you also need to make sure that you find out what’s really going on.”

Todd said a lot of times anger can be directly linked to depression and anxiety. He said it’s important for a person to seek professional help if that may be at the root of the problem.

“Going to smash some things, it’s a short-term solution. I don’t see anything wrong with it,” Todd said, “but it’s not going to give you any long-term gains.”

For a person just looking to blow off a little steam, Green said he hopes people will give House of Purge a shot to purge their emotions.

“Don’t knock it till you try it,” Green said.

