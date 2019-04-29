VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The telephone calls started coming into 13News Now shortly after 6:30 p.m. People started messaging us. They posted on our Facebook page. From Virginia Beach to Chesapeake residents wanted to know what a loud boom was and what caused the ground to shake where they were.

"We heard and felt this boom, it was kind of like head to toe, we felt a little bit underneath our feet," said Mandy Berkowitz, of Heritage Park.

Berkowitz had just pulled into her driveway around 6 p.m. when she experienced the unsettling feeling.

"My first reaction was run inside and make sure my son was ok, it's just one of those weird moments. It's nothing I ever heard before," said Berkowitz.

"I was sort of scared, and when my mom came in, I knew that it was ok," said her son Jack.

Neighbors began wandering out of their homes into the street looking at each other in confusion.

"I came outside and I saw my neighbor across the street and said, 'did you hear that' and he said, 'ok I'm not crazy,'" said Christy James.

James felt like her house was caving in.

"It just felt like a pressure down on the house. It almost felt like something fell on the house," said James.

Fifteen minutes away at Indian River Plantation ceiling tiles crashed down from a porch. It's a mysterious evening these residents won't forget.

"For me, I felt it in my ears, so it was more of a boom than a shake," said Berkowitz.

The initial calls came from people around Naval Air Station Oceana. They thought the noise came from the master jet base. Other calls came from people who lived in Chesapeake -- Great Bridge, Hickory.

Someone in Hampton commented she felt it in the Grandview section of the city. People from other areas including Norfolk and Windsor shared similar accounts.

13News Now reached out to emergency dispatchers in Virginia Beach. They said they were fielding a number of calls. Crews were out trying to determine the source of the loud boom.

Commander Richard Hecht with Aval Air Force Atlantic said there was an F-18 Super Hornet in the air at the time of the loud noise, but he cannot definitively confirm that it was the source of the loud boom. The Navy is examining the data right now, but they won't be able to have a positive conclusion until at least tomorrow.