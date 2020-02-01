WAKE FOREST, N.C. — When a Wake Forest family decided to bake a pizza in their oven, they found an unwelcome guest.

After putting the pizza in the oven, they noticed smoke and an odd smell filling the kitchen.

They opened their oven to find a snake inside, baking along with the pizza.

Amber Permann Helm

“Yes it was very scary indeed, and I’m so glad my toddlers didn’t get a hold of the snake! We have a gas oven, so it got in via the holes at the bottom that allow for airflow. We aren’t certain yet how it got into the house but assume through our crawl space,“ said Amber Permann Helm.