Pepperoni shortage could raise the price of pizza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest shortage to hit during the coronavirus pandemic could impact your favorite pizza, as a pepperoni shortage could drive up prices.

Many meat production facilities have cut back staff to help with social distancing and costs and that's impacted pepperoni production.

The shortage is causing pizza shops like Vitta Pizza in Duluth, Minnesota to look elsewhere for the product.

"We normally order it through the same vendor every time. And we can't get it through that vendor so we've been having to do substitute pepperoni through different vendors," says assistant manager Emily Rae.

Local shops said while the price of the topping has increased, their pizzas won't for now.