DENVER, CO — The folks at Denver International Airport recently tweeted out some majestic pictures of an eagle in the airfield.

Apparently, the bird found the perfect spot in front of the security camera to take a few selfies.

Our security cameras captured a special DEN visitor today. We think he just stopped by for a plane spotting selfie ✈️🦅 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/kSf6WOEHZI — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 1, 2018

The post has been liked by nearly 4,000 people and retweeted over 1,100 times.

PHOTOS: Eagle selfies at the airport

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC