NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was issued a citation after deputies said he stuffed $100 worth of steaks down his pants at a Walmart in North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shoved 10 packs of meat down his pants legs and ran from the store. And he might’ve gotten away with it, too, if not for his not-so-quick getaway vehicle — a moped. That, and the nearly 400 surveillance cameras inside the store. There are 385 cameras, to be exact, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, who was not identified in the photo, was pulled over shortly in the rain. Formal charges weren’t announced in the post.

© 2018 WCNC