LUMBERTON, N.C. — A truck hauling a load of the SunnyD beverages crashed in eastern North Carolina Friday.

The truck crashed through a guard rail and landed on an embankment along the Lumberton road.

Cases and bottles of "SunnyD" spilled from the trailer.

Crews could be seen Friday cleaning up the spilled beverages.

The accident is not believed to be related to Hurricane Dorian, which brought tropical-storm force winds to eastern North Carolina Thursday and Friday. Winds Friday in Lumberton gusted up to 30 mph. On Thursday, winds were recorded closer to 40 mph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No injuries were reported. The driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

