What was that bright UFO looking dot in the sky? Here’s what we discovered

WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Tim Buckley discovered it was four high altitude balloons hovering over our area as part of the Loon Project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might have seen what appeared to be a bright dot in the sky Monday night. It appeared as if it was hovering and not moving much, but what was it?

WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Tim Buckley discovered it was four high altitude balloons hovering over our area as part of the Loon Project which is a wireless internet endeavor. The balloons were also in Ohio on Sunday.

The project is designed to bring internet access to remote regions not severe by traditional infrastructure, according to Flightradar24. Apparently, the helium balloons connect to each other, ground relay stations, and the Internet. They also are equipped with ADS-B receiver, which makes it visible to track on Flightradar24.

The balloons are high in the atmosphere floating between 55,000 and 70,000 feet.

You can track the flight balloons, HERE. You can also see a full image of the balloons and find out more about the project.

OTHER HEADLINES

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775