CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A thrift store find in Charlotte is turning into a search for a dog’s former owner.

Angel Moore visited the Value Village on South Boulevard Wednesday to find items for her new place in South Boston, Va.

While she was browsing, she came upon a pretty container on the shelf.

"I thought it might have been a paperweight or something,” Moore said. “I mean it was just pretty."

As she started examining it further, she realized she was holding an urn for a dog’s ashes.

"I was just completely baffled, never come across anything like this before in a thrift store,” Moore said.

The inscription on the top of the container read, “Until we meet again at the rainbow bridge.” The bottom had a tag with the words, “Pugsley Beaman 8-1-2013.”

Moore said she believes the urn may have been taken to the thrift store by mistake, so she bought it in hopes of finding the rightful owner.

"It made me sad that someone loved this animal so much that it ended up there,” she added.

Moore has been calling crematoriums and veterinarians, trying to track down the former owner. She also shared a post on Facebook to get the word out to others.

"If he's loved because he was cremated and put in an urn, probably sat somewhere in this lady's house, there's no reason these remains should be in a dumpster,” Moore said.

For now, Moore said she is keeping the urn safe but remains hopeful her thrift store find will have a final resting place with its rightful owner soon.

"He's got a good place if we can't find his owners,” she said.

If you recognize the urn or have any information, Moore can be contacted through her Facebook page.

© 2018 WCNC