MILL SPRING, N.C. — Western North Carolina will play host to what organizers predict will be the largest sporting event in the United States this year: The 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games.

Held once every four years and considered the Olympic level of equestrian sports, the 2018 games will be held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Polk County, less than 90 minutes west of Charlotte.

Sharon Decker, Chief Operating Officer of Tryon Equestrian Partners, said about 400,000 people are expected to attend the games, which will be held from September 11 through September 23.

"We are working full time to just prepare and be ready," Decker said.

She said the games are expected to bring in $200 to 400 million for the region over a two-week period.

"Unlike a football event where everybody comes at one time and leaves at one time, it'll be staggered," she explained.

It's only the second time the games have been hosted in the U.S. The city of Lexington, KY hosted the event in 2010.

