What should you do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card?

What should you do if you got vaccinated but lost your vaccine card?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More and more places are requiring proof of vaccination. What if you got your shot, but lost your COVID-19 vaccine card?

Here are three things you can do:

1. If you got your shot at a major pharmacy or retailer, call them.

They keep electronic records for all the vaccines they've given.

As long as you have your ID, you should be able to get your record from them.

Walgreens and CVS both say they will write out a replacement card for you.

2. If you got your shot at a state-run site -- like a mass vaccination clinic -- North Carolina has an online database. Click here.

You can access your vaccine information through the Department of Health and Human Services' website.

You can actually download that data right to your phone.

If you prefer the old-school way, you can also print it right from the website.

3. Make a copy.

When you get those records, experts say it's a good idea to have a spare.

You can also take a picture of your vaccine card, but don't post it to social media.

By the way -- many experts recommend not laminating your vaccine card.

If booster shots are needed and your card is laminated, your provider won't be able to write it on there.

Contact Sarah French at Sarah@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts