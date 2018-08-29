A new program called "What the Fee?!" by Consumer Reports reveals extra costs attached to cable bills really make consumers mad.

These costs are added after you're locked into a contract -- fees that the company somehow didn't mention or were buried in the fine print.

Consumer Reports received the largest number of complaints about Comcast's Xfinity service, but members cited a number of companies.

Broadcast TV Fee, $4 to $11

Networks such as ABC and Fox have always charged cable companies for content, and yet somehow that's not baked into the advertised price.

Sports Surcharge, $7 to $12

This fee is for regional sports networks, but no one tells you some are owned by the cable companies themselves.

The Box/Receiver Fees, $7 to $13

You have to rent your cable box and maybe the remote control. Over a few years, these charges can easily add up to more than you paid for the TV itself.

DVR Service, $13 to $25

This is often the biggest added fee in a cable TV bill. It's what you're charged for the ability to record all your shows.

Consumer Reports hopes cable companies will become more transparent with their pricing. To see exactly what you're paying for, you should itemize your bill. Unless you really don't want to know.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC