GASTONIA, N.C. -- From front yards to porches and even inside homes, snakes continue to spring up throughout the Charlotte region.

The vast majority of snake sightings are black rat and king snakes; neither of which are venomous.

Stephenie Berggrun of the Gaston County Schiele Museum said snakes with black or brown base colors are particularly beneficial.

"Snakes can be a little creepy, but snakes are wonderful to have around," Berggrun said.

King snakes like eating copperheads -- the brightly colored snakes with venomous bites that are rarely fatal, but they can be painful.

Black rat snakes are shy and often keep to themselves except when they get their teeth on a rat, often dubbed nature's own exterminator. Berggrun said it's best to leave them alone.

"If at all possible, just play somewhere else or work somewhere else for the time being," Berggrun said.

She said if someone really needs to move a snake away, just spray a garden hose near it, and if the snake is inside, just use a long broom to gently guide it outside.

