CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Verizon outage was impacting customers across North Carolina Friday afternoon.

The outage is causing customers to have issues with their cell phones, internet, and any other Verizon-related services.

According to this graph from Down Detector, the outages started around 9 a.m. or so.

The outage seemed to cover large parts of the Triangle area and central North Carolina, including Raleigh, Fayetteville, Durham, Chapel Hill, Greensboro, Charlotte and several other cities.



Maps showed the outage seeming to span the East Coast, including areas like Atlanta, Miami, DC, Philadelphia and New York.

Verizon

Areas in the Midwest also seemed to have outages.

