x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

news

Winston Salem man killed in Gastonia shooting

Police said an unknown person fired numerous shots striking 28-year-old Devonte Leon Hall of Winston Salem.
Credit: WCNC

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One man was killed following a fatal shooting that happened late Saturday evening in Gaston County, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the  2400 block of Fairview Drive at around 11:53 p.m. 

Police said an unknown person fired numerous shots striking 28-year-old Devonte Leon Hall of Winston Salem. 

The victim died on the scene, police said. 

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-869-7871.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Statues toppled, defaced throughout US in anti-racism protests

Supporters, protesters faced off outside Trump rally with lower than predicted turnout

UK police: Park stabbings that killed 3 was a terror attack

COVID-19 continues to impact Charlotte restaurants