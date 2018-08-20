WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- A man was charged after a child was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Winston-Salem.

Police said they started the investigation after receiving a call about a child being shot. The five-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. The child's wound was non-life threatening, police said.

Detectives said they were able to determine the 9mm Kahr handgun had been reported stolen. Officers confiscated the gun after arriving on the scene.

Charles Parsons faced the following charges related to the shooting:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Failure to secure a firearm from a minor

Resist, delay and obstruct

Parsons was booked into the Forsyth County Detention Center. His bond was set at $30,000.

© 2018 WFMY