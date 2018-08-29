WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Two women were arrested after a video circulated on social media that police say appears to show them giving young children something to smoke.

When contacted by WFMY News 2 Tuesday night, police confirmed they were aware of the video post and they were conducting an investigation.

Early Wednesday morning Winston-Salem officers announced two arrests as a result of their investigation into the video. Officers say it shows three children smoking an illegal substance.

Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were charged with Felony Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Both women were arrested Tuesday night.

The children were taken to the hospital to be treated, police say.

Child Protective Services is conducting an independent investigation, police confirm.

Pearson and Little each were given a $150,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336 727-2800.

