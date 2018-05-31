CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Witnesses who filmed a North Carolina man being stabbed to death instead of calling police will not be charged, according to police.

That’s because state law does not require citizens to report crimes they witness.

Derrick Ervin was killed in September in a fight-turned-stabbing in Spring Lake. Police said several people witnessed the stabbing, some even filming the encounter, but not a single one called 911. Derrick crawled to his home to call for help himself but died shortly after.

“The video shows everything,” Derrick’s sister, Tracey, said.

Ervin’s family said they want those bystanders to be charged, but police say that likely won’t happen because there is no law in the Tar Heel State requiring witnesses to report a crime, even if someone is dying.

“They need to be arrested,” Tracey said.

Similar scenarios have played out before. Last summer, five teenagers filmed and laughed as a man drowned in a Florida pond. The teens watched him die, then left the scene and posted the video on YouTube. A year later, none of them have been charged, because they had no legal obligation to help.

Police said even though you don’t have to call for help if you witness a crime, they hope you will.

“We would hope that a person would do the right thing and help solve crimes and bring justice,” Spring Lake police chief Troy McDuffie said.

Some states like Minnesota and Texas do have 'citizen duty to report' laws; now some are pushing for the Carolinas to follow suit.

