CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman was arrested in connection to a two-car crash that hurt seven other people, including six children, on South Tryon Street earlier this week.

Jennifer Webster, 34, was charged with driving while impaired and felony serious injury by vehicle.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m Monday near Tyvola Center Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Chevy Tahoe flipped when it collided with a Honda Civic, driven by Webster.

Jennifer Webster

Three of the children in the Tahoe, ages 7 to 11, were seriously hurt. Three other kids, ages 11-months to 7-years, had minor injuries. The driver was also hurt.

South Tryon Street from Tyvola Road to Tyvola Center Drive was shut down while the accident was investigated.

