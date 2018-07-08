PALMYRA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monson woman over the weekend after a traffic stop and found nearly 100 grams of fentanyl powder in her vehicle, police said Monday.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said his deputies, equipped with a drug search warrant, spotted Destiny Alton driving on Spring Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. They were aware that the 37-year-old's right to drive in the state was currently under suspension.

Police said Alton initially refused to stop when indicia of authority was displayed, and a passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Andrew Veysey of Palmyra, switched places with her. It wasn't clear whether that maneuver happened while the car was in motion or after it had stopped.

The warrant – which authorized searches of Alton, her vehicle and property – was then executed by detectives and a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency member assigned to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Lancaster said they found 98 grams of fentanyl powder in the car, which is enough to kill 49,000 people, according to figures from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. Also found: a small amount of crack cocaine, 41 Xanax pills, more than $4,750 in cash, digital scales, drug-related documentation and drug-related paraphernalia. Alton's vehicle, a blue 2009 Chevy Aveo, was seized.

Alton was charged with aggravated trafficking in a scheduled W drug (class C, fentanyl) – aggravated due to the amount seized, which was valued at $18,000. She's being held without bail.

Veysey was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle while suspended.

Lancaster said Alton's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation of the selling and possessing of fentanyl in the greater Hartland area, and more charges are expected.

