IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman called 911 in Iredell County Thursday saying she found a man inside her home.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at 243 Chestnut Grove Road in Statesville. Investigators determined the suspect was 23-year-old Davonta Everett Rankin who was wanted for another break-in in the Wallace Springs Road area.

Anyone with information about Rankin's whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.

Davonta Rankin

