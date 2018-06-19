CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman was accused of breaking a window at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday.

Around 11 p.m., airport division officers were told a woman had broken a window near the valet parking station on the upper level. Witnesses told officers the woman then walked away from the area.

Officers said they found the suspect nearby and questioned her. After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, Kathy Irene Albright, 24, was cited for damage to property.

The incident happened while American Airlines and its regional carrier, PSA Airlines, worked to get back to a normal schedule after technical glitches canceled hundreds of flights over several days.

