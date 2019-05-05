BELMONT, N.C. — A woman was killed after Belmont Police said her car was found fully submerged in water at Seven Oaks Boat Landing.

Police report at around 1:12 a.m. Sunday morning, a witness reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a vehicle completely submerged in the water.

When emergency personnel responded to the scene, they located the woman still in the vehicle.

Delia Aldridge Rick, from Stanley, NC., was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center however attempts to revive her were not successful.

The incident is still being investigated at this time. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.