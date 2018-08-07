WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- A 91-year-old woman was killed after a helicopter crashed into her condominium townhome in Bristol Commons on Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. The helicopter pilot remains unaccounted for.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the home was in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive. State police received the call about the crash which started a fire in the community shortly before 4:45 p.m. Bristol Commons is near the campus of The College of William & Mary and is located across Ironbound Road from Dillard Field.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Robinson R44 helicopter.

Geller said search and recovery efforts were taking place at the site of the crash as federal, state, and local police worked with the Williamsburg Fire Department to locate and identify the pilot of the helicopter.

Police confirmed that one resident, 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko, perished in the crash.

CDR Dave Hecht with Norfolk Naval Air Force Atlantic reports that all Navy aircraft are accounted for. He said he doesn't know if another branch's aircraft might be involved.

The College of William & Mary sent out a Tweet shortly after the crash:

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

Geller said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were responding.

The FAA tweeted Sunday night that they and the NTSB would investigate to determine a probable cause of the crash.

VSP, @WilliamsburgGov Police & Fire, @FAANews & @NTSB continue search & recovery efforts today for pilot & info on the helicopter that crashed into a condo complex in #Williamsburg Sunday. Remains of 91-year-old female resident have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/bgmGTTlqzT — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 9, 2018

