BELMONT, N.C. — Police say a 20-year-old woman was nearly strangled to death walking to her car from the Belmont Planet Fitness early Thursday morning.

The suspect, 25-year-old Kevin Ryerson, was caught and held without bond on attempted murder charges.

Police said Ryerson strangled the victim until she lost consciousness, then took off in her car, running her over in the process.

The victim told NBC Charlotte she was released from the hospital and is recovering, physically and emotionally, at home with family.

Anyone with information about this crime should call police at 704-829-4037.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC